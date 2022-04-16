Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.