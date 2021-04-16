Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
