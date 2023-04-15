Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.