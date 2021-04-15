 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

