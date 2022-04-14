Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN
