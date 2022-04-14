Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.