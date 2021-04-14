Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN
