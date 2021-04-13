 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly storms slam southern U.S. over the weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News