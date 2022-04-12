Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

