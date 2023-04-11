It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Winona, MN
