Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. M…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall po…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 t…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…