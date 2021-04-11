Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.