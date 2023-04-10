The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. P…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…