The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.