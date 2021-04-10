 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Winona, MN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

