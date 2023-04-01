Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.