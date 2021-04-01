Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.