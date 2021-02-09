Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9.73. A -9-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.