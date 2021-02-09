 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9.73. A -9-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News