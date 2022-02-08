For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. E…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -6 degrees is today's low. T…