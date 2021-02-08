Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.73. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.