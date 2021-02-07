 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6.13. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

