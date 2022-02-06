 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

