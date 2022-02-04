 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low around -5F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News