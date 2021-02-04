Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.86. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
