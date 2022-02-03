This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 12 degrees is today's…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's …
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. 1 degree is today's lo…