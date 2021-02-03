This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
