Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

