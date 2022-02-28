Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely h…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 9-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds NNW at …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 d…