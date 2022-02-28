 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

