Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
