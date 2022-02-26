Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
