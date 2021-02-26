Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temper…
For the drive home in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It m…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will bl…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly …