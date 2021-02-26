Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.