Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

