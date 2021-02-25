 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

