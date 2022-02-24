This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's l…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely h…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds NNW at …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 9-degree low is for…
This evening in Winona: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.