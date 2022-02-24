 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

