Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

