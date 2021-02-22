 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

