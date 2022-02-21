This evening in Winona: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
