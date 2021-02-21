Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
