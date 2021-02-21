 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm brings more snow to New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News