Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.