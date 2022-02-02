Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
