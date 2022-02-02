 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

