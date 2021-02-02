Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.