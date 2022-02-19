Winona's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 7-degree low is for…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 9 degrees is today's low. Ex…