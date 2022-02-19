Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.