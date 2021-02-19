Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.65. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.