For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
