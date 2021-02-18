Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 16.44. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. 6 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -17 degrees is today'…