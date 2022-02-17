For the drive home in Winona: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
