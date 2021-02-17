 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.23. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice storm blasts Louisiana with severe damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News