Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.23. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.