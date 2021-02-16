 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 4.2. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow blankets Istanbul amid COVID lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News