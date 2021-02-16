This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 4.2. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
