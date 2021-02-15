Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.