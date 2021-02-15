Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.7. -5 degrees is …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.38. -8 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -3.2. -10 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -17 degrees is today'…