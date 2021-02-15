 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finding unique ways to break the ice, literally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News