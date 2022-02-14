Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
