Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -9.58. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

