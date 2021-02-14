For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -9.58. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bund…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.7. -5 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.38. -8 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -17.01. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. We'll see a low temperatur…