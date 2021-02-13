 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -21.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

