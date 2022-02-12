 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News