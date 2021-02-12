 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -10.07. A -14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

